Russell Crowe's father dies at 85
My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away, the Gladiator star tweeted. The Australian actor said his father passed way at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales.Crowe, 56, is currently filming for his cameo appearance in Marvel Studios Thor Love and Thunder, which is being shot in Australia.PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-03-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 11:38 IST
Actor Russell Crowe's father, John Alexander Crowe, died on Tuesday at the age of 85. The Hollywood star shared the news of his father's demise on microblogging site Twitter. ''I arrived back in the bush last night. Today, although the sun is shining and the torrential rain has abated, this date will forever be tinged with sadness. My dear old man, my beautiful dad, the most gentle of men, has passed away,'' the ''Gladiator'' star tweeted. The Australian actor said his father passed way at his home in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales.
Crowe, 56, is currently filming for his cameo appearance in Marvel Studios' ''Thor: Love and Thunder'', which is being shot in Australia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australians rally at Parliament to demand justice for women
News Corp strikes Facebook pay deal for Australian news
Basketball-Australian Creek charged with assault, stood down by club
Basketball-Australian Creek charged with assault, stood down by club
Australian police boss suggests app to prove sexual consent