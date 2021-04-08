Left Menu

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Mr Perfectly Fine' ahead of 'Fearless' re-release

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised her fans on Wednesday by dropping a brand new single titled 'Mr Perfectly Fine (From The Vault)' from her upcoming album 'Fearless' (Taylor's Version).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 11:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 11:09 IST
Taylor Swift (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift surprised her fans on Wednesday by dropping a brand new single titled 'Mr Perfectly Fine (From The Vault)' from her upcoming album 'Fearless' (Taylor's Version). The upbeat track, that features both country and pop influences, has Swift singing about a former lover who moved on with a new girl and has no qualms about his prior relationship.

On Twitter, Swift had revealed that the song was originally written for her 2008 album 'Fearless', but it did not make the final cut. During the opening of 'Mr Perfectly Fine' Swift sings "Mr. perfect face. Mr. here to stay. Mr. look me in the eye and told me you would never go away."

The chorus then takes a turn after discovering the would-be perfect man is not all that perfect. The lyrics continue, "Hello, Mr. perfectly fine. How's your heart after breaking mine? Mr. always at the right place at the right time, baby. Hello, Mr. casually cruel. Mr. everything revolves around you. I've been Miss misery since your goodbye. And you're Mr. perfectly fine."

This surprise release by Swift comes days after she shared the album's official tracklist featuring 27 songs, including 'You All Over Me' featuring Maren Morris, 'We Were Happy', 'Bye, Bye, Baby', 'That's When' featuring Keith Urban, and 'Don't You', which were originally left off 'Fearless' in 2008. As per Variety, Swift's decision to re-record all her previous albums came after her musical masters were acquired in a deal by Scooter Braun's Big Machine Records. The Grammy-winner has been hard at work over the last year re-recording her 'Fearless' album to take ownership of her original songs as her contract with her ex-label is now over.

In November 2020, Swift was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which music producer Braun gained ownership of last year following his USD 330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Swift previously spoke out after Braun sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for USD 300 million. 'Fearless' won four Grammys when it was released and features tracks such as 'You Belong with Me', 'Hey Stephen', and 'Fifteen'. The re-recorded version of the album is set to release on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

