Left Menu

Tamil actor, comedian Vivek passes away at 59 after suffering heart attack

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital here. He was 59.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 09:19 IST
Tamil actor, comedian Vivek passes away at 59 after suffering heart attack
Tamil actor Vivek (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Popular Tamil actor and comedian Vivek passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital here. He was 59. The Padma Shri awardee actor was admitted to the intensive care unit of SIMS hospital in Vadapalani after he suffered from a heart attack on Friday.

The 59-year-old actor reportedly fainted after expressing discomfort and his family rushed him to the SIMS Hospital at Vadapalani while he was in an unconscious state. He later underwent an emergency coronary angiogram followed by angioplasty. The actor's condition was reported to be critical and he was on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in the intensive care unit of the hospital.

The ace actor had earlier made headlines on Thursday for his efforts to remove the fear of the COVID vaccine among the public. Instead of opting for a private hospital, he had chosen to get vaccinated from a government hospital to spread awareness. The renowned comedian Vivek was popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar' for his social reformative dialogues in Tamil cinema. He was bestowed with the Padma Shri Award, India's fourth-highest civilian award in the year 2009 by the union government.

An environmentalist, in order to laud the green movement, Vivek started a movement to plant a billion trees across Tamil Nadu, he was advised to do so from the former late president APJ Abdul Kalam. Vivek, who was last seen in the Tamil remake of the Hindi film 'Vicky Donor' titled 'Dharala Prabhu', is also part of director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2', which stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role.

Legendary filmmaker K Balachander had launched Vivek in the late 1980s. He later went on to become one of the most sought-after comedy actors of Tamil cinema and still retains his stronghold in the industry. Apart from being an actor and a comedian, Vivek was also an activist and a playback singer. He was widely regarded for his performances in movies like 'Perazhagan', 'Run', 'Perazhagan', among several others.

Vivek is survived by his wife and two daughters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Celebrity couple J.Lo and A-Rod split because we are better as friendsSinger and actress Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez called off their en...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Mighty actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis saysHelen McCrory, the beautiful and mighty British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Music and massage Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelonsAfter more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA rules, Musk says as SpaceX wins 2.9 billion moon lander contractNASA awarded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musks space company SpaceX a 2.9 billion contract to build a spacecraft to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021