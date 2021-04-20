Nail Tycoon, Dr. Leena S. Gets Champions of Change Award

Goa, India (NewsVoir) India based Dr. Leena S., the creator and owner of The Nail Artistry chain of luxury salons, has been graced with the prestigious National Award “Champions of Change 2020” by the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, for her exemplary achievements. Dr. Leena S. received her award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra & Goa, who was the Chief Guest at the Champions of Change Awards ceremony held in Goa. Other awardees included Pramod Sawant (CM Goa), Shri Shripad Naik (Union Minister), M.K.Stalin(Indian Politician, Tamil Nadu), Raj K Purohit (Indian Politician), Hema Malini, Sonu Nigam, Sushmita Sen, to name a few. All the winners of the Champions of Change Awards received a certificate and a gold medal from the chief guest to commemorate their extraordinary achievements. Dr. Leena S. who is popularly known as the Nail Tycoon was among the many luminaries who also received their awards at the gala ceremony for their contribution in various fields including their efforts in India’s fight against the pandemic that has rocked the nation. Speaking on her spectacular achievement, Dr. Leena S., said, “It is really humbling to be called a Champion of Change and be included among some of the top achievers of our country. I have never let my being a woman come in the way of what I wanted to achieve and I hope that my story inspires others. I am glad that I worked hard for my dream and stayed true to my vision of creating a brand that serves our patrons well and also empowers our employees and helps them grow in life. It has been a very fulfilling journey so far, and I intend to strive more and set even higher standards.” This year, the prestigious Champions of Change Awards were conferred in the following categories - Social Welfare, Culture, Education, Health Care, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and Special Contribution in Aspirational Districts, Corona Warrior, and for the National Unity. Dr. Leena S. finds a place among the Champions of Change this year as she is the embodiment of the progressive Indian woman who not only has confidence but also a lot to show for it. From growing up in Dubai to making it big in India, Dr. Leena S. is an inspiration to young Indian women who wish to carve a niche for themselves. Dr. Leena S. created her own beauty brand, The Nail Artistry, and turned it into a successful chain of salons that specializes in nail art, manicures, and pedicures apart from regular beauty procedures. Her vision and able leadership skills have enabled her to turn The Nail Artistry into the favorite destination for the Indian elite and celebrities to be pampered with a relaxing and luxurious manicure or pedicure. They all seem to love the sheer luxe experience that they get from The Nail Artistry team, which treats them like royalty. Dr. Leena S. is a versatile woman entrepreneur and has other business interests too. She is a successful producer whose first Malayalam web series is currently enthralling audiences. She also owns and manages an online news portal that aims to fight misinformation and offer unbiased and facts-based national news stories. Dr. Leena S. has recently been featured on the covers of magazines like Femina and Entrepreneur among several other print publications and TV channels. The Jury for Champions of Change Award is headed by Justice K.G. Balakrishnan (Former CJI and Former Chairman NHRC) and the Jury members include former Supreme Court Judges. About Champions of Change Awards An initiative of Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE), a non-profit recognized by Govt. of India, The Champions of Change Awards are aimed at promoting Gandhian values, cleanliness (Swachhata), community service, and social development. The Champions of Change Award comprises a certificate and a gold medal. For more information, log on to en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Champions_of_Change_(award). Image: Dr. Leena S. being felicitated by Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari PWR PWR

