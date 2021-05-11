Elon Musk, Grimes party with Miley Cyrus at crypto-themed 'SNL' bash

Left Menu

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had a gala time at 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty following Musk's controversial hosting gig on the show.

Updated: 11-05-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:57 IST
Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk had a gala time at 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty following Musk's controversial hosting gig on the show. According to Page Six, entrepreneur Ian Schrager opened up his downtown party hotel 'Public' for the first time in 14 months to fete Musk and his guests, including girlfriend Grimes and the 'SNL' episode's musical act, Miley Cyrus.

A spy told the outlet, "It was a cryptocurrency-themed bash for Elon. Ian opened it just for Elon and his guests. Girls were dressed as aliens, walking around with trays of Dogecoin cookies and cupcakes, and there were Dogecoin ice sculptures." Dogecoin, featuring a much-memed Shiba Inu dog as its mascot, is Musk's favourite cryptocurrency, which he referenced several times throughout the night as he hosted.

"A dog handler also brought a live puppy version of the mascot and walked it around the party. It was like a good-luck token," the source said. During the themed party, the 33-year-old singer Grimes and Musk spent much of the night dancing to techno with Cyrus, who was there with her crew and hanging out with The Kid Laroi, Keegan and producer KBeaZy.

"Everyone was in a great mood, dancing. Miley was obsessing over the escalators [at the venue] and a yellow pool table. She said she wanted one of those at home," the source said. Page Six reported that Lorne Michaels, Chris Rock, Colin Jost and Matt Stone of 'South Park' were also there.

Meanwhile, the business magnate is pledging to take Dogecoin to the moon, making it the "first crypto in space." On Sunday, he tweeted: "SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year." (ANI)

