Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 8 date title & spoilers revealed

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 7 was released last Sunday and left several cliffhangers. The new Japanese anime is gradually bringing more interesting storylines to the manga series and receiving huge popularity within the premiere of just a few Episodes. The fantasy manga series Dragon Goes House-Hunting Season 1 Episode 8 will release in the coming Sunday.

The anticipated Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 8 will title "Pip Goes on an Adventure." The last episode shows Letty and his son Pip captured by the heroes.

Advertisement

The knight realizes that Letty, the red dragon signifies their good wealth. So, he orders Letty to stay there without creating any trouble.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 8 will show The knight is curious why Letty gets captured easily, while Red Flame Dragons who are known as legendary dragons won't get imprisoned so easily by the humans.

In Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 8 Letty and his son Pip are locked inside the jail and they don't know how to free themselves. So they started screaming asking for help. Pip is surprised that his father a legendary dragon is seeking help. Letty is waiting for someone to save him out from prison. However, he remembers the knight threats him not to damage their goods.

Also Read: One Piece Episode 975: Will Kozuki Toki fulfill Oden's dream? Title & spoilers revealed

Letty is afraid and he asked Pip to stay calm. He started thinking about what the Knight might do to them. In Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 7, we saw Letty thinks that the heroes might skin them live and sell their part and make weapons with the bones. He realizes he cannot escape. He told Pip to run and must leave his weak father in jail. But Pip denies it. Somehow, he convinces Pip and signals him to chew the steel jail bars using his teeth. Pip started chewing the bars, but he felt that he broke his tooth.

Suddenly, a demon horse arrives. Letty begs his life and asks the demon not to skin them live and sell their body parts. The demon horse reveals that he is Orubas. Letty realizes that Orubas isn't dangerous and the demon asks them for food. Letty asks the demon to set him and Pip free from the cell, but the demon horse replies that he was separated from his partner and captured by the heroes.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting Episode 8 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 10:00 PM JST. You can watch Dragon Goes House-Hunting S1E8 online on AnimeLab and Funimation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese anime.

Also Read: Attack on Titan to release two special editions on Chapter 138 & 139