Left Menu

'You' star Victoria Pedretti to headline movie 'Lucky'

Alice is equally determined to reclaim some semblance of a normal life.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-05-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 11:36 IST
'You' star Victoria Pedretti to headline movie 'Lucky'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Victoria Pedretti will play the lead role in upcoming movie ''Lucky''.

The film is based on author Alice Sebold's 1999 memoir of the same title, according to Variety.

Pedretti will play 18-year-old Alice, a burgeoning writer in her freshman year at Syracuse University. After being viciously beaten and raped by a stranger in a tunnel near her college campus, the story explores how the traumatic experience shaped the rest of her life.

''Intent on putting her rapist behind bars. Alice is equally determined to reclaim some semblance of a normal life. Refusing to allow her rapist to take her chance at an education and her future, Alice manages to reclaim her sexuality, her sense of self, and ultimately, her voice,'' the film's description read.

Karen Moncreiff is on board to write and direct the feature film, which will be produced by James Brown.

Timothy Mucciante, Victoria Romley and Jonathan Bronfman will serve as executive producers.

Pedretti broke out with her performance in ''The Haunting of Hill House'', which she followed up with ''The Haunting of Bly Manor''. She is set to reprise her role of Love Quinn in the third season of smash hit series ''You''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021