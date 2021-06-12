Digital Underground rapper Shock G's cause of death revealed

The cause of death of Shock G, the founding member of rap group Digital Underground, has been revealed to be an accidental overdose of fentanyl, methamphetamine and alcohol. According to Deadline, the initial case summary released by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office in Florida revealed that Shock G, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs, had died from an accidental overdose.

The late rapper was last seen alive at a hotel in Tampa, Florida, but was later found unresponsive on April 22 by the hotel's manager, who looked in on the performer after he had missed his checkout time, according to the report obtained by Page Six. Shock G was pronounced dead at the hospital that day. He was 57. A representative for the medical examiner's office said the final autopsy hadn't been completed yet at the time.

Digital Underground was the rap group best known for their 1990 hit 'The Humpty Dance', which reached the top of the Billboard rap singles chart. The iconic music video is rapped by Shock G's fake-nosed alter-ego Humpty Hump. Shock G had started the eccentric Oakland, California-based group, which once featured legendary rapper Tupac Shakur, in 1987. Shakur made an appearance in the group's 'Same Song', in which he rapped the final verse.

Shock G's death was first confirmed by the group's co-founder Chopmaster J in an Instagram post. "34 years ago almost to the day we had a wild idea we can be a hip hop band and take on the world through it all the dream became a reality and the reality became a nightmare for some," Chopmaster had posted. (ANI)

