Bindi Irwin reveals her estranged grandfather caused her 'enormous pain'

Showcasing her love for the '3 pillars of her life' in a Father's Day special post, Australian TV personality Bindi Irwin made a shocking revelation about the 'abusive relationship' with her estranged grandfather. Taking to her Facebook page, Bindi posted a heartfelt tribute on Sunday that read, "Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law. My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings. My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite. My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."

She showed love and appreciation for her late father Steve, her husband, Chandler and father-in-law Chris, but also opened up about what she calls an "abusive relationship" with her grandfather, Bob Irwin. On Facebook, Bindi responded to a comment inquiring why her paternal grandfather Bob, the founder of the Australia Zoo and father of Steve, was not mentioned in the Father's Day celebration post.

Bindi wrote, "I really wish that my entire family could spend time with Grace. Unfortunately has returned gifts I've sent him after he opened them, he has ignored my correspondence and from the time I was a little girl he has ignored me, preferring to spend time doing anything else rather than being with me." "He has never said a single kind word to me personally. It breaks my heart but it is not healthy to engage in an abusive relationship," she added.

She also revealed that her mother tried to make their relationship with Bob work and even sent him Christmas gifts, but they didn't receive any response. Bindi also shared that the family has financially supported 81-year-old Bob for nearly 3 decades and concluded by writing, "I have struggled with this relationship my entire life and it brings me enormous pain."

According to TMZ, the last time they were photographed together was in 2007, at a memorial for Steve. (ANI)

