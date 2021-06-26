Left Menu

Abhay Deol’s 'Spin' to have US release on Disney Channel in August

Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience, the actor wrote alongside the trailer of the coming-of-age teen drama.The actor, who recently featured in web series 1962 The War in the Hills, said he feels blessed to be part of the Disney film, which will leave the audience smiling and feeling good.Spin is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the US audiences on the 13th of August.

Abhay Deol’s 'Spin' to have US release on Disney Channel in August
Actor Abhay Deol on Saturday said his upcoming Disney Channel's original movie ''Spin'' will release on August 13 in the US.

Directed by Manjari Makijany of ''Desert Dolphin'' fame, the English-language film is about an Indian American teen named Rhea (Avantika Vandanapu) who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture.

The 45-year-old actor, who plays the role of Rhea's father in the movie, shared the film's release date on his Instagram page.

Deol said ''Spin'' holds a special place in his heart as it is a departure from his usual edgy and alternative kind of films.

''I am aware that most of my audience love me for making edgy, alternative narratives, that challenge the status quo. Which is why this film is all the more special as it is a departure from my own status quo, and catering to a much younger audience,'' the actor wrote alongside the trailer of the coming-of-age teen drama.

The actor, who recently featured in web series ''1962: The War in the Hills'', said he feels blessed to be part of the Disney film, which will leave the audience ''smiling and feeling good''.

'''Spin' is a Disney film which will go live on their platform for the US audiences on the 13th of August. It is a gem of a movie that will leave you smiling and feeling good. Blessed to be a part of it,'' he added.

''Spin'' also features Meera Syal in the role of Rhea's spirited grandmother Asha, and actor Simhadri as Rhea's younger brother.

Makijany has directed the movie from a script by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan.

