Singer Kailash Kher pays tribute to late legendary athlete Milkha Singh

In the beloved memory of the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh, singer Kailash Kher dedicated a soulful performance for him on one of the singing based TV shows.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-07-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 18:49 IST
Kailash Kher with late Milkha Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In the beloved memory of the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh, singer Kailash Kher dedicated a soulful performance for him on one of the singing based TV shows. He sang 'Chak Lein de' and the title track of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' for Milkha Singh in the latest episode of Zee TV's reality show 'Indian Pro Music League'.

Kailash Kher also recalled meeting with Milkha Singh in the past. "There are so many people in India who are not privileged with facilities. They come from a small family and humble backgrounds, but they have made the whole country proud due to their talent and skills."

"Milkha Ji was one of them. I have met Milkha Ji personally, he has inspired so many people in the country. He was a gem of a person, and he will always stay in our hearts. The whole team of 'Indian Pro Music League' pays a tribute to him for motivating and inspiring us throughout his life," he said. On June 18, 2020, the field legend Milkha Singh died at the age of 91 after a month-long battle with Covid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

