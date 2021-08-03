Charity to reveal if Amber Heard donated her divorce settlement money

Hollywood star Johnny Depp recently snagged a victory in his court battle against ex-wife Amber Heard that will now force a charity to reveal whether the 'Aquaman' actor lived up to her promise of donating her USD 7 million divorce settlement. According to Fox News, the 'Pirates of Caribbean' star was granted a partial petition by a New York judge, who ordered the American Civil Liberties Union to release documents to confirm whether Heard donated the payout from their 2017 divorce.

Depp's attorney Benjamin told USA Today in a statement, "Mr Depp is most gratified by the Court's decision." His lawyers have alleged that Heard was lying about donating the entirety of her divorce settlement to the ACLU and to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, and may have cost him his libel case against a British newspaper in November 2020." Attorney Andrew Caldecott argued that Heard's pledge to the charities was a "calculated and manipulative lie" that "tipped the scales against Mr Depp from the very beginning."

Depp lost the case when a UK judge ruled that a newspaper headline tagging him as "wife-beater" during his marriage to Heard was "substantially true." Lawyers for that newspaper have insisted that Heard did not lie about the donations because she was pledging to pay it out over 10 years.

She had made "a number of payments already in pursuance of these pledges," attorney, Adam Wolanski, said, USA Today reported. (ANI)

