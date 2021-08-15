Left Menu

Veteran playback singer Jagjit Kaur passes away

Veteran playback singer Jagjit Kaur is no more. She was 93.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:54 IST
Late Jagjit Kaur and Mohammed Zahur Khayyam. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran playback singer Jagjit Kaur is no more. She was 93. According to the late artist's spokesperson, Kaur, the widow of the late music composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, breathed her last around 6 am at her residence in Mumbai.

The last rites of Kaur were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium, SV Road Vile Parle earlier in the day. Kaur was best known for singing 'Dekh lo aaj humko' from 'Bazaar' and 'Pehle to aankh milana' from 'Shola Aur Shabnam' .

Several social media users have mourned the demise of Kaur. "May her soul Rest in Peace," a user tweeted.

"Sad news.. will miss her voice," another netizen wrote on Twitter. For the unversed, her husband and the National Award Winner music director, Khayyam, died in August 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest. (ANI)

