Jada Pinkett Smith shows off new forearm tattoo featuring Hindu goddess

American actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith recently shared a photo of her new forearm tattoo, which she said represented "the Divine Feminine journey within and without." The 49-year-old 'Girls Trip' star posted a photo on her Instagram handle, showing off new body art that stretches roughly half the length of her forearm.

In a caption, she shared that she was starting her tattoo sleeve sooner than she had expected, and she named a number of goddesses. Jada wrote, "I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo ... I'm starting to build my sleeve now! Repp'n the Divine Feminine journey within and without. Jai Ma #MataSita #Allat #Oshun #QuanYin."

A number of celebrities shared support in the comments section, including Priyanka Chopra, who wrote, "Beautiful. Jai mata di." Additionally, DJ Jazzy Jeff, who recorded music with Jada's husband Will Smith as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, posted six fire emojis. Jahnavi Harrison, who released a joint EP called 'Rise' with Jada's daughter Willow Smith in 2020, commented, "Oh wow. So so so so beautiful Jada!!! I can't wait to see her in person!!" '

Additionally, Jay Shetty, an author and podcast host who has appeared on Jada's chat series 'Red Table Talk', responded, "So Dope and divine," adding a fire emoji. The star's latest tattoo is an extension of the three-generational lotus artwork she got inked with Willow and mom Adrienne Banfield during a May episode of 'Red Table Talk'. (ANI)

