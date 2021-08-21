Left Menu

Madonna packs on some PDA with boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams while celebrating her 63rd birthday

American singer-songwriter Madonna and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were recently spotted packing on some PDA during the pop star's Italian birthday vacation.

Madonna with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
American singer-songwriter Madonna and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, were recently spotted packing on some PDA during the pop star's Italian birthday vacation. According to Fox News, the 63-year-old musician was joined in by Williams and her family to celebrate the occasion. The family and their entourage explored the city of Lecce, in Italy.

Madonna had lunch with her children, daughter Lourdes Leon, son Rocco Ritchie and her twins, Stella and Estere and shared photos of her family and Williams on her Instagram, earlier this week. Madonna and Williams were first linked back in December of 2019 after the two were photographed getting cosy in Miami. Williams began dancing for Madonna back in 2015 and even went on tour with her.

The 'Like A Prayer' singer's birthday celebrations came as Madonna announced a new partnership with Warner Music Group. The record label conglomerate will now be in charge of Madonna's entire musical catalogue. "Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years," Madonna said in a press release about the partnership, as per Fox news. (ANI)

