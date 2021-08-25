Introducing renowned Chef Aanal Kotak - creating magic with Indian heritage, ingredients & spices

- A celebrity chef and one of India’s top 50 food entrepreneurs, Aanal kotak has curated perfect recipe of success with restaurant brands like ‘The Secret Kitchen’ & newly launched ‘Southak’. The culinary world has seen a very surprising change, it usually takes years to perfect certain culinary skills that few gifted young chefs are able to exhibit effortlessly today. They are changing the game and making huge impact with their ingenious cooking skills and creativity.

A chef is known to manage a smooth, well-run kitchen. But this isn’t an easy process. Unlike other artists, a chef has many constantly changing variables to produce a masterpiece. To reach such high standards at a young age requires not just innate talent, but discipline and some big life choices and belief. Introducing Aanal Kotak - she peels, chops, grinds, cooks and serves, that's the story of this ‘Passionate Indian Chef’ of international repute hailing from Vadodara. Someone who can create magic with any ingredients placed in front of her. Her passion for cooking started at the age of nine (9), when other girls were busy dressing their barbie dolls, Aanal took ‘Karchi and Kadhai’ to task for making her first meal. By the time she turned twenty (20 years), her gastronomic passion took a serious turn; auditioned for a popular cookery TV series – ‘Rasoi Show’ by Colors Gujarati.It was quite evident that this young fashion designer was enroute to become a renowned chef.

Her knowledge comes exclusively from hands-on experience and a love of food.She has brought international flavours and culinary experiences beyond typical Indian food to domestic households. She has also organized many culinary contests and recipe demonstrations with Masterchef winners Ripudaman Handa, Devyani Bhati, Mrs Nisha Verma and Masterchef Nikita Gandhi in various cities of Gujarat.

Now a celebrity chef and one of India’s top 50 food entrepreneurs, Aanal hascurated perfect recipe of success with Gujarat’s first ever fine dining restaurant - ‘The Secret Kitchen’. Now operational in Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, it has earned the reputation of being the most prominent and authentic eating place.

When asked to name her favourite food trend, she says that reviving old cooking methods and ancient recipes is something she totally loves. “I feel the era of vegetarian food is coming back which I think is one of the best trends in this industry,” Aanalsays. Now, her mission is to take ‘The Secret Kitchen’ success to other cities like Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur and Mumbai.

There is more to her credit,‘Southak’ is chef Aanal’s latest Luxury Culinary Venture in South Indian cuisine at Vadodara, Gujarat. As the name suggests, ‘Southak’ is a journey towards authentic South Indian food in an iconic fine dining Restaurant that basically stands for everything South Indian.‘Southak’ has been Chef Aanal’s dream project and validates her love and passion for original southern spices, tradition and culture. The exquisite traditional décor and handcrafted paintings as a part of stunning decor makes ‘Southak’ an exotic, vibrant, traditional & classy Restaurant.

The reflection of Aanal’s incredible passion and innovation is seen in her recipes and menu designs. With over 500 appetizing recipes and some off beat menus like Gossip starters, Rajma Garlic Dhokla, Tikki from Jodhabai’s Kitchen and Anjaar Na Gugara makes one’s mouth water.

There is another dramatic and delicious dish called ‘Caged Samosa’ – invented 100 years ago in Anjar town of Kutch with unique stuffing of ‘Gathiya & Onions’. This fusion dish gets served in a cage at Aanal’s Secret Kitchen exemplifying that a small-town unique samosa recipe has now become a big city tasty - craze.

Today, her ability to amalgamate heritage and love of Indian ingredients & spices has won many hearts and has become inspiration for housewives and aspiring young chefs.

Aanal says that opening a restaurant is not the end but a humble start. “Opening 50 outlets of ‘The Secret Kitchen’ globally, creating more than a couple of new brands, revolutionizing the regional cuisine market in India and promoting vegetarianism and working towards making more people adopt it, are a few of the things I plan on doing,” Aanal concludes.

