Sex Education Season 3: Netflix India announces premiere in a different style

Netflix's one of the hit comedy-drama Sex Education Season 3 is ahead to release on Friday, September 17, which was declared several times in different ways. Recently, Netflix India revealed the release date once again via its official Instagram account on Monday, 23 August 2021. The streamer also shared a collection of images of the casting members with the witty caption "Dil garden garden hogaya in pictures ko dekh kar. Sex Education Season 3 returns on September 17th." Click the below links to see all the pictures.

On August 16, Netflix has shared the second look images of Season 3 of the series through Twitter with the caption "We are respectfully bowled over. Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September." Check out the images below.

We are respectfully bowled over. 🎳 Here's your next look at Season 3 of @sexeducation, ~coming~ 17 September. pic.twitter.com/0iX7MYW9Xt — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 16, 2021

The first look image was released on June 24 with the pictures of the new headmistress of the Moordale Secondary School Jemima Kirke. The post includes the pictures of the students, including Maeve, Otis, Aimee, Eric, all dressed up in a grey school uniform with the caption "The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK."

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

It's just less than a month left, viewers will get the answer to many unsolved questions from Sex Education Season 2. Will Jean Milburn terminate her pregnancy? Is she able to continue her work as a sex therapist in Moordale Secondary?

In a teaser for Sex Education Season 3, Gillian Anderson shared the pregnancy news of Jean Milburn and said Jean is "trying to negotiate how to deal with that in relation to Jakob and also Otis."

Besides, how the relationship between Otis Milburn (played by Asa Butterfield)and Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey) would play out in Sex Education Season 3? Asa Butterfield hinted at the plot. He said, "People get quite cross when we tease them and stretch it out. Their relationship continues to develop in season three."

Sex Education creator Laurie Nunn confirmed earlier that almost all the cast members, especially those who are connected with Moordale will be present in the forthcoming season. The series will introduce some new faces. Netflix already took to Twitter to introduce the viewers to the new faces joining in Sex Education Season 3.

Girl's star Jemima Kirke is joining as Headmistress Hope, Dua Saleh will play the role of Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale. The 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' actor Jason Isaacs will perform as Peter Groff.

Sex Education will return with Season 3 to Netflix on September 17, 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates.

