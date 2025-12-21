Rural Revolution: VB-G RAM G Act Gets Presidential Nod

President Droupadi Murmu has granted her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, as announced by the Rural Development Ministry.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, aimed at revamping rural employment laws, was passed in Parliament amid protests by the opposition. This legislation is set to replace the existing MGNREGA scheme.

This new initiative promises 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household annually and aspires to contribute to the nation's broader goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

