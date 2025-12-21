Rural Revolution: VB-G RAM G Act Gets Presidential Nod
President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill. Passed by Parliament against opposition protests, the bill replaces MGNREGA, providing 125 days of job guarantees per rural household annually, aligning with 'Viksit Bharat 2047' rural development vision.
President Droupadi Murmu has granted her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, as announced by the Rural Development Ministry.
The VB-G RAM G Bill, aimed at revamping rural employment laws, was passed in Parliament amid protests by the opposition. This legislation is set to replace the existing MGNREGA scheme.
This new initiative promises 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household annually and aspires to contribute to the nation's broader goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
