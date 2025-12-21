Left Menu

Rural Revolution: VB-G RAM G Act Gets Presidential Nod

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill. Passed by Parliament against opposition protests, the bill replaces MGNREGA, providing 125 days of job guarantees per rural household annually, aligning with 'Viksit Bharat 2047' rural development vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:30 IST
Rural Revolution: VB-G RAM G Act Gets Presidential Nod
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu has granted her assent to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, as announced by the Rural Development Ministry.

The VB-G RAM G Bill, aimed at revamping rural employment laws, was passed in Parliament amid protests by the opposition. This legislation is set to replace the existing MGNREGA scheme.

This new initiative promises 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per rural household annually and aspires to contribute to the nation's broader goal of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025