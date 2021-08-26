Jacob Anderson cast as lead for AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire' series

Left Menu

Hollywood actor Jacob Anderson has been cast in the lead role of the 'Interview With the Vampire' series at AMC.

Hollywood actor Jacob Anderson has been cast in the lead role of the 'Interview With the Vampire' series at AMC. According to Variety, Anderson will play the titular vampire, Louis, known in the novel as Louis de Pointe du Lac. The book on which the series will be based centers on Louis as he relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt.

It was previously announced that Sam Reid had been cast in the role of Lestat. Anderson is best known for his role as Grey Worm on 'Game of Thrones', on which he appeared for six seasons. It was recently announced that he will star in the upcoming season of 'Doctor Who' as a new character named Vinder. Anderson's other TV roles include 'Broadchurch', 'Episodes', and 'The Mimic'. He is also a singer-songwriter under the name Raleigh Ritchie, having released his latest album in 2020.

Anderson is now the second actor to portray Louis onscreen, with Brad Pitt having played the part in the 1994 'Interview With the Vampire' film. AMC has given 'Interview With the Vampire' an eight-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut on both AMC and AMC Plus.

Rolin Jones will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the series under his overall deal with AMC Studios. Mark Johnson will executive produce under his overall deal with AMC Studios as well, with Anne Rice and Christopher Rice also executive producing. Alan Taylor will direct the first two episodes and serve as an executive producer.

Variety reported last year that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice's book series 'The Vampire Chronicles', which includes 'Interview With the Vampire' and 'The Lives of the Mayfair Witches'. AMC recently announced that it had opened a writers' room to develop a show based on the latter series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

