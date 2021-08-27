Succession Season 3 will return in October with several new faces

After a long gap, Jesse Armstrong's the Roy family drama Succession is returning for Season 3 and finally, it has received its premiere date. The series is returning exactly after two years. Season 2 of the satirical comedy-drama was released on August 11, 2019, and ended on October 13.

HBO released a trailer in July already hinted that Succession Season 3 is returning after this fall. Thus, fans do not need to wait long. Although the confirmed premiere date is yet to be revealed, still it was announced via official Twitter of the drama that the Emmy-winning series Succession Season 3 will debut in October 2021. The series is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the Twitter post below:

The Kendall family show is returning with various new faces. Recently, it is announced the Swiss actress, Ella Rumpf would be the guest star in Succession Season 3. She is best known for her role as Alexia in the 2016 horror drama film Raw.

In January 2021, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond and Jihae Kim had joined the cast of Succession Season 3 in recurring roles as Lisa Arthur (a high profile well-connected New York lawyer), Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven (a senior White House aide), and Berry Schneider (a leading public relations consultant) respectively.

Hope Davis joined in February to play Sandi Furness, Sandy's daughter. In March, DashaNekrasova was reported to have a recurring role in Succession Season 3 as Comfry, a crisis PR representative. In May, Alexander Skarsgård was cast as Lukas Matsson, a tech founder and CEO, while Adrien Brody joined as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes involved in the ownership of Waystar.

Succession follows the Roy family, who are the owners of the media conglomerate WaystarRoyCo. The Logan Roy's (played by Brian Cox) children fight back to get control of the company. Succession Season 2 ends with several loose threads.

In the previous installment, it shows Kendall (Jeremy Strong) declaring war against his father Logan Roy. Attacked by his rebellious son, Logan Roy begins Succession for Season 3 in an unsafe position.

Succession Season 3 is scheduled to release in October 2021. Stay tuned to get more updates.

