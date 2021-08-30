Left Menu

Simone Swink becomes executive producer of 'Good Morning America'

Months after the departure of ABC News veteran Michael Corn, Simone Swink has been named as the executive producer of Emmy Award-winning show 'Good Morning America'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-08-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 14:34 IST
Simone Swink becomes executive producer of 'Good Morning America'
Simone Swink (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Months after the departure of ABC News veteran Michael Corn, Simone Swink has been named as the executive producer of Emmy Award-winning show 'Good Morning America'. Simone, who is the broadcaster's long-time staffer, has taken the role after the Emmy-winning news veteran Michael Corn left the show in April, following sexual harassment allegations.

Kim Godwin, president of ABC News shared the news on Sunday to the employees through a memo. "Simone is a dynamic, thoughtful, and creative leader, experienced in collaborating across platforms. I'm confident that she and the GMA team will continue to lead the show in new and innovative directions," Godwin said in the memo provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

Simone joined the team of 'Good Morning America' in 2010 as a staff writer. "She has worked on all aspects of the broadcast from overseeing the writing department to leading the second hour and serving as a key player in the control room each morning," Godwin added in the memo.

On a related note, ex-executive producer Corn, who is now president of Nexstar's NewsNation, was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last week. He has denied the allegations, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021