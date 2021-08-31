'Arrangements of Love' only Asian film to be selected in International Financing Forum at TIFF

''Arrangements of Love'', produced by Sunitha Tati of Telugu hit ''Oh! Baby'' fame, has been selected in the International Financing Forum (IFF) by 'Ontario Creates' at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2021.

The English language international film is the sole Asian title among 41 films from across the world in the IFF, which will be held virtually on September 13-14.

Adapted from the acclaimed novelist Timeri N Murari's bestselling novel, the film will be directed by Philip John, best known for his work on ''Outlander'' and ''Downton Abbey''.

''Arrangements of Love'' takes us on a travel with a Welsh-Indian man on his conquest to find his estranged father with an impromptu visit to his homeland, a story that follows the tranquility of love and the journey of an unencumbered man in search for the warmth of family, the makers said in a press release.

Co-written by John and British National Television Award recipient Nimmi Harasgam, the film will be shot in India and Wales.

After having travelled with the book for over 15 years, Tati said it is a dream come true to see the project come to life.

''It has been an enriching experience to kick off this journey with the expressive and all-knowing Timeri, the writer of the book. As we went along, working with the multitalented director/writer Phil and perceptive writer Nimmi who have added so much to the project for it to take the next leap in storytelling,'' the Guru Films founder and producer said in a statement.

John said he is looking forward to the international co-production between his native Wales and India.

''Both Nimmi and I are thrilled that our project, into which we have poured the most vital of our internal organs, has been chosen to attend this distinguished TIFF forum. My very first short film was a father–son story, and I am beyond excited that my second feature length movie will return to this arena,'' the BAFTA winner added.

'''The Arrangements of Love' is an intricate and subtle exploration of love; quirky and oddball it tells of the characters all looking for something – and hidden under their stories is the search for love, in its many guises. Love, after all, is the raft we all cling to in this very lonely sea in which we exist. Without it, everything else is meaningless,'' added author Murari.

''Baahubali'' star Rana Daggubati congratulated the team for putting the South Indian film industry on the global map.

'''Arrangements of Love' is an Indian international production. It's new age global cinema at its best from us. With top notch technicians, 2 time BAFTA awarded writer/director Phil John, this project looks promising! I wish Sunitha Tati and our team, Best of luck at Ontario Creates IFF,'' Daggubati said. The 46th Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 9 to September 18.

