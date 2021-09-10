DIFF Virtual Viewing Room to screen three Maori films from New Zealand

The organisers of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) have announced that they will be screening three Maori films from New Zealand as part of the festival's DIFF Virtual Viewing Room.

The festival has collaborated with the New Zealand High Commission to India for a programme, called IN->NZ Indigenous Connections.

The programme, which will be held from September 13 to 19, is a curated line up of three Indian films in tandem with three Maori films.

Each film draws parallels between India and New Zealand's indigenous communities, cultural relationships and family, as well as the fragility of our shared natural ecosystem, the organisers said in a statement.

Three Maori movies are ''Cousins'', ''Loimata, The Sweetest Tears'' and ''Merata: How Mum Decolonized the Screen''.

The Indian films to be screened are ''Lady of the Lake'', ''My Name Is Salt'' and ''The Shepherdess of the Glaciers''.

The films will be available for streaming on online.diff.co.in. The organisers will also host conversations with Marten Rabarts of the New Zealand International Film Festival and veteran Indian editor Bina Paul during the programme.

