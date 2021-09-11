Left Menu

Disney's live-action 'The Little Mermaid' to release on Memorial Day weekend in 2023

Disney announced on Friday that its live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' has scored a Memorial Day weekend 2023 opening. The Rob Marshall directorial is slated to release on May 26, 2023.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:44 IST
'The Little Mermaid' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Disney announced on Friday that its live-action remake of 'The Little Mermaid' has scored a Memorial Day weekend 2023 opening. The Rob Marshall directorial is slated to release on May 26, 2023. The movie boasts an all-star cast that includes Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy and Halle Bailey as Ariel.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the movie was part of a slew of release dates the studio staked out to plant flags for its movies into 2024, even while it keeps most of those titles secret. Separately, the remainder of Disney's 2021 movie slate -- 'Eternals', 'The Last Duel', 'West Side Story', 'Ron's Gone Wrong' and 'The King's Man' will get exclusive 45-day theatrical windows before moving to digital platforms. Meanwhile, the animated musical 'Encanto' will play in theatres for 30 days from November 24, before moving to Disney+.

Guillermo del Toro's dark thriller 'Nightmare Alley', which was originally set to have a limited release on December 3, will now have a wide release on December 17 -- putting it head to head against 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', a co-production between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. 'Bob's Burgers', the feature based on the hit animated Fox TV series, snagged a May 27, 2022, release.

Filmmaker David O Russell's untitled movie will open on November 4, 2022, which looks to be a prime awards season slot. Three other Searchlight films nabbed 2022 slots, but the titles have not been revealed.

Disney also dated four mystery Marvel movies for 2024, planting their superhero flags on February 16, May 3, July 26 and November 8, 2024. Pixar will have two releases on the calendar, titles also unrevealed, with March 1 and June 14 stencilled in, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

