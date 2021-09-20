Left Menu

Emmys 2021: Evan Peters wins for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In Limited Or Anthology Series'

American actor Evan Peters has just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series' for his role in HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'.

ANI | Los Angeles (California) | Updated: 20-09-2021 06:25 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 06:25 IST
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters wins for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In Limited Or Anthology Series'
Evan Peters (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Evan Peters has just won an Emmy for 'Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series' for his role in HBO's popular show 'Mare of Easttown'. Peters essayed the role of Detective Colin Zabel in the show and he is called to the county detective called in to assist the character of Mare portrayed by Kate Winslet.

He had also bagged an award for his role in 'Mare of Easttown' at the Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards. 'Mare of Easttown' is an American crime drama limited series created by Brad Ingelsby for HBO.

It stars Winslet as the title character 'Marianne Sheehan', a detective investigating a murder in a small town near Philadelphia. Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Evan Peters, Sosie Bacon, David Denman also appear in supporting roles. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held at the Event Deck at L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles, California. The nominations were announced on July 13 this year by Ron and Jasmine Cephas Jones during a virtual event.

The ceremony is being hosted by Cedric the Entertainer. For the first time, the ceremony will present two categories that are annually given out at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021