Jennifer Aniston talks about her dating life, says she's 'ready' to date

Opening up about her dating life, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston recently confirmed she's single but is ready to have someone special in her life again.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:23 IST
Jennifer Aniston (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Opening up about her dating life, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston recently confirmed she's single but is ready to have someone special in her life again. According to Fox News, talking to Bruce Bozzi on his SiriusXM show 'Lunch with Bruce', Aniston said, "I think it's time. I think I'm ready to share myself with another [person]. I didn't want to for a long time, and I loved really, being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I've been a part of a couple since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time."

Aniston was previously married to actor Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then actor Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017. She's also been in relationships with musician John Mayer and actor Vince Vaughn. The Emmy-winner also highlighted traits she's looking for in a partner. She said, "The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that's kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not cockiness. Humour. Please I beg of you, beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know, it's just very few necessities."

While speaking to People TV in early September, Aniston said she's open to dating someone who is not a public figure. "Of course. Absolutely. I mean, it's happened. That's what I'm sort of hoping for is not necessarily somebody in the industry itself." Aniston told the outlet. Although in June, Aniston confirmed she would never try online dating. "I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it," she confessed.

Aniston added, "I'm interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That's all we should hope for. It doesn't have to be etched in stone in legal documents." Most recently, rumours swirled that Aniston and David Schwimmer were romantically linked in real life, leading Schwimmer's representative to deny the claims, as per Fox News. The co-stars, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller in 'Friends', respectively, were a beloved on-screen couple but never took their romance into real life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

