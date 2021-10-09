Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai turns photographer for husband Abhishek Bachchan

Showcasing the photography skills of his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan treated fans to a stunning picture of himself from their family gateway to Dubai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-10-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 20:42 IST
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Showcasing the photography skills of his actor-wife Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan treated fans to a stunning picture of himself from their family gateway to Dubai. Abhishek took to his Instagram handle and shared a delightful picture of himself clicked at a beach during the golden hour. Sharing the picture, he also revealed that it was clicked by his wife Aishwarya Rai.

"Sun, sand, and sea! #dubai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," he wrote in the caption. On a related note, Abhishek flew to Paris over the weekend along with his wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya.

The 'Devdas' actor graced the ramp at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show hosted by the Paris Fashion Week. After the show, the trio flew to Dubai. Meanwhile, speaking about the work fronts, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

On the other hand, 'The Big Bull' actor will next be seen in 'Bob Biswas', which is based on the fictional character of the same name that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan's hit movie 'Kahaani'. He also has 'Dasvi' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

