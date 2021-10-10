Christina Ricci marries hairdresser Mark Hampton

Actor Christina Ricci has tied the knot with celebrity hairdresser Mark Hampton.

The actor shared the news on Instagram alongside wedding photos of herself and the 37-year-old hairstylist.

''Mr. and Mrs,'' she captioned the post. Hampton also posted about their relationship milestone on his Instagram page, writing, ''Just married.'' The wedding news comes just two months after the Ricci, 41, announced she was pregnant and expecting her second child.

''The Addams Family'' star filed for divorce from her husband James Heerdegen in July after nearly seven years of marriage. She cited ''irreconcilable differences'' as the reason for their split. They share seven-year-old son Freddie.

