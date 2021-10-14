Left Menu

Vishal Bhardwaj teams up with Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon for 'Khufiya'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2021 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Thursday said he has roped in Bangladeshi actor Azmeri Haque Badhon for his film ''Khufiya''.

The upcoming Netflix project also stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The spy thriller is inspired by true events and based on the popular espionage novel ''Escape to Nowhere'' by Amar Bhushan.

Bhardwaj shared the news of Badhon's casting for his film via Instagram and posted a picture with the actor, who was most recently seen in the acclaimed Bangladeshi film ''Rehana Maryam Noor''.

''So delighted to have this gorgeous actor from Bangladesh @badhon__hq #Khufiya,'' the director wrote in the caption.

''Rehana Maryam Noor'', directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, was selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. It is the first Bangladeshi film to be featured in this category.

Badhon is also known for her work in drama serials such as ''Choita Pagla'' and ''Shuvo Bibaho''.

Meanwhile, ''Khufiya'' presents the story of Krishna Mehra, a R&AW operative who is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defence secrets. All along, grappling with her dual identity of a spy and a lover.

Bhardwaj, who will write the movie with Rohan Narula, is also producing it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

