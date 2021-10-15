Left Menu

Akshay Kumar announces his new patriotic film 'Gorkha'

It's not wrong to call superstar Akshay Kumar one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. After a gap of every few months, he treats his fans with announcements of his new projects.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-10-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 20:29 IST
Akshay Kumar announces his new patriotic film 'Gorkha'
Poster of Akshay Kumar's 'Gorkha' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

It's not wrong to call superstar Akshay Kumar one of the busiest actors of Bollywood. After a gap of every few months, he treats his fans with announcements of his new projects. On Friday, he shared that he's all set to wear patriotism on his sleeves once again with the upcoming film 'Gorkha'.

'Gorkha' is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer of the Gorkha regiment of the Indian Army (5th Gorkha Rifles). Ian Cardozo had fought in the wars of 1962, 1965, and most notably in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The film will be helmed by national award winner Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan.

Excited to step into the shoes of Ian Cardozo, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Sometimes you come across stories so inspiring that you just want to make them. #Gorkha - on the life of legendary war hero, Major General Ian Cardozo is one such film. Honoured to essay the role of an icon and present this special film." Presented by Akshay Kumar and Colour Yellow Productions in association with Cape of Good Films, 'Gorkha' is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

Taiwan defence minister says will not start a war with China

 Taiwan
2
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
3
NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

NASA completes launch readiness review for Lucy Mission

 United States
4
Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both mother and child – an immunologist explains the maternal immune response

Vaccination against COVID-19 supports a healthy pregnancy by protecting both...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021