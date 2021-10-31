Left Menu

Tiger skin seized in Telangana, 10 held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-10-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 31-10-2021 23:04 IST
Forest officials have seized a tiger skin and took 10 persons into custody in Kagaznagar forest division on Sunday.

On Saturday, two persons were apprehended for possessing tiger skin and during enquiry they said that hide was brought from Wadgaon village of Indervelly mandal of Adilabad district, officials said.

Special teams on Sunday raided the village and eight others were taken into custody in connection with the seizure of tiger skin.

It was also revealed that the tiger skin was brought from another village approximately a year back, from the cotton fields where this tiger was trapped in snares kept for wild boar, they said in a release. During the raid, the teams found lower jaw and other bones of Tiger inside a house. The tiger skin was kept for sale. A probe is on, they added.

