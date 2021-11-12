Left Menu

Shahzad Latif to play Captain Nemo in Disney Plus series 'Nautilus'

Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing the project.Production is set to begin next month in Australia.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:04 IST
Actor Shahzad Latif, best known for playing specialist Ash Tyler on ''Star Trek: Discovery'', has been roped in to essay the lead role of iconic Captain Nemo in Disney Plus live-action series ''Nautilus''.

The show, inspired by Jules Verne's ''20,000 Leagues Under the Sea'', is the origin story of Captain Nemo, the enigmatic Indian prince who steals a fantastical submarine from the East India Company and sets sail in search of adventure under the sea. Michael Matthews is directing the ten-part epic series, with James Dormer on board to executive produce and write. Seven Stories and Moonriver TV are producing the project.

Production is set to begin next month in Australia.

