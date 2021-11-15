Left Menu

Arjun Rampal starts shooting for his next project 'Three Monkeys'

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has started shooting for his next project titled 'Three Monkeys', which is said to be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, 'Money Heist'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:10 IST
Arjun Rampal starts shooting for his next project 'Three Monkeys'
Arjun Rampal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has started shooting for his next project titled 'Three Monkeys', which is said to be an Indian adaptation of the famous Spanish series, 'Money Heist'. The 'Raajneeti' actor took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him from the sets of the film, which is being directed by Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mustan Alibhai Burmawalla.

Along with sharing a close-up shot of him, Arjun wrote, "Lights camera action. On set again. A new journey begins. #ThreeMonkeys #abbasmustanhusain #Mumbai #filmset." In the picture, Arjun can be seen donning a brown leather jacket teamed with a white shirt. He can be seen sporting a bearded look with intense eye expressions.

Arjun's girlfriend, model Gabriella Demetriades dropped a heart-eyed emoji in the comment section. Many fans and followers pointed out Arjun's character in the film. One fan said, "Aray desi professor. I hope Bollywood can give a tough competition to Money Heist." While another one wrote, "Our Indian professor." A third user commented, "Perfect choice for Professor."

In the popular Spanish series, the plot focuses on robberies by a group headed by a mastermind, dubbed as The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte. The group of robbers in the series are named after cities -- Tokyo, Moscow, Denver, Nairobi, Rio, Helsinki, Oslo and Berlin. 'Three Monkeys', which is being helmed by Abbas Mustan, will mark the return of the filmmaker duo to direction five years after 'Machine', which marked the launch of Abbas' son, Mustafa Burmawala.

Abbas and Mustan are known for films such as 'Khiladi', 'Baazigar', 'Soldier', 'Ajnabee', 'Aitraaz', 'Humraaz', 'Race', among several others. They are currently also gearing up for the release of 'Penthouse' on Netflix starring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal, among others. Apart from 'Three Monkeys', Arjun will next be seen in the spy thriller film 'Dhaakad' alongside actor Kangana Ranaut. He also has period war drama 'The Battle of Bhima Koregaon' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021