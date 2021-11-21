Britney Spears receives praises from fiance Sam Asghari
Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari feels fortunate to have the 'Crazy' hitmaker in his life.
- Country:
- United States
Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari feels fortunate to have the 'Crazy' hitmaker in his life. During the premiere of 'House of Gucci', Sam in conversation with Variety expressed happiness on the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship.
He Said, "I am so happy for her and I've been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her. She's been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I'm happy for her." Sam also thanked Spears for helping put his acting career on the map.
"I'm just living my life and having a great moment. And I just want to thank (Spears) so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that's going on in my career. She helped me so much with that. Let's be real. Let's be real now, right," he added. The happy couple got engaged in September after Sam popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britney Spears
- Britney Spears'
- Britney
- Gucci
- Variety
- Spears
- Sam Asghari
ALSO READ
Lady Gaga's '9-month romance' to bring Gucci tragedy to big screen
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
Entertainment News Roundup: Duke Ellington school delays naming theater after Dave Chappelle; What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words and more
Finally free? Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears
Britney Spears says 'best day ever' as court ends her conservatorship