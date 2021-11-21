Left Menu

Britney Spears receives praises from fiance Sam Asghari

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari feels fortunate to have the 'Crazy' hitmaker in his life.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-11-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 09:32 IST
Britney Spears receives praises from fiance Sam Asghari
Britney Spears with beau Sam Asghari (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Britney Spears' fiance Sam Asghari feels fortunate to have the 'Crazy' hitmaker in his life. During the premiere of 'House of Gucci', Sam in conversation with Variety expressed happiness on the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year-long conservatorship.

He Said, "I am so happy for her and I've been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her. She's been a rock. She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I'm happy for her." Sam also thanked Spears for helping put his acting career on the map.

"I'm just living my life and having a great moment. And I just want to thank (Spears) so much for putting me on the map as far as, you know, everything else that's going on in my career. She helped me so much with that. Let's be real. Let's be real now, right," he added. The happy couple got engaged in September after Sam popped the question with a gorgeous 4-carat diamond ring. Now, they're simply biding their time until the big day comes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021