Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 complete

Actor-social media influencer Prajakta Koli on Thursday announced the shooting wrap of the second season of Netflix series ''Mismatched''.

The coming-of-age romantic drama is headlined by Koli and ''Ludo'' actor Rohit Saraf.

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel ''When Dimple Met Rishi'', the Netflix show started production in August this year.

''And that's a wrap on season 2,'' Koli wrote on Instagram and tagged other cast members in the post, including Saraf, Kritika Bharadwaj, Taaruk Raina and Abhinav Sharma.

Koli, who will also be seen in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'', shared videos of the cast and crew of the series partying and cutting cakes to celebrate the end of filming.

Penned by Gazal Dhaliwal, ''Mismatched'' follows the love story of Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic, who believes in traditional ways of dating, and Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Season one of the show was directed by ''Karwaan'' helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show ''Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun''. Khurana also served as a showrunner for the series. The series is backed by production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala.

