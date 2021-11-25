Left Menu

Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 complete

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:51 IST
Shooting of 'Mismatched' season 2 complete
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-social media influencer Prajakta Koli on Thursday announced the shooting wrap of the second season of Netflix series ''Mismatched''.

The coming-of-age romantic drama is headlined by Koli and ''Ludo'' actor Rohit Saraf.

Based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel ''When Dimple Met Rishi'', the Netflix show started production in August this year.

''And that's a wrap on season 2,'' Koli wrote on Instagram and tagged other cast members in the post, including Saraf, Kritika Bharadwaj, Taaruk Raina and Abhinav Sharma.

Koli, who will also be seen in Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-starrer ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'', shared videos of the cast and crew of the series partying and cutting cakes to celebrate the end of filming.

Penned by Gazal Dhaliwal, ''Mismatched'' follows the love story of Rishi (Saraf), a die-hard romantic, who believes in traditional ways of dating, and Dimple (Koli), a gamer, and eventually wants to marry her.

Season one of the show was directed by ''Karwaan'' helmer Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, known for co-hosting the YouTube talk show ''Casting Couch With Amey & Nipun''. Khurana also served as a showrunner for the series. The series is backed by production banner RSVP, headed by Ronnie Screwvala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021