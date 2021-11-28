Left Menu

Dance choreographer Shiva Shankar no more

Condolences to his family. Actor Sonu Sood also tweeted Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2021 23:21 IST
Renowned dance choreographer Shiva Shankar died at a private hospital here on Sunday due to COVID-19 related complications, hospital sources said. The 72-year-old National Award-winning artiste had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here for the past few days, after he tested positive for the virus.

''He breathed his last on Sunday,'' hospital sources said.

His eldest son is also undergoing treatment for the viral infection.

Shiva Shankar has acted in Telugu and Tamil films.

Director SS Rajamouli, actor Sonu Sood were among those who offered their condolences over the passing away of Shiva Shankar.

In a tweet, Rajamouli said, ''Sad to know that renowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family.'' Actor Sonu Sood also tweeted: ''Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

