Rupert Grint joins cast of filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro's Netflix anthology series

Actor Rupert Grint of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise fame has been set to star in Netflix's anthology series 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-12-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 23:18 IST
Rupert Grint (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Rupert Grint of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise fame has been set to star in Netflix's anthology series 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'. According to Deadline, he has joined a cast that includes Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Glynn Turman, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roche and Peter Weller.

Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Vincenzo Natali will write and direct single episodes of the series, which Del Toro will exec produce and act as co-showrunner. 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' is a collection of live-action stories that Netflix says is meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, the eight sinister tales, including two original works by del Toro, will be brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by the Shape of Water filmmaker.

Grint has been on del Toro's radar ever since his role in Apple's 'Servant', where the director personally pointed out on social media how much he loved Grint and thought he nearly stole the series with his role. 'Servant' just wrapped its second season, and the third season recently wrapped production as its one of the streamer's most popular series to date.

As per Deadline, Grint will next be seen in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts', which premieres on HBO Max on January 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

