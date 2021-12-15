Asim Abbasi reveals working stills of Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed's upcoming Zindagi series

Filmmaker Asim Abbasi on Wednesday shared stills from his upcoming Zindagi series, featuring Pakistani stars Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed and said actors will be seen playing parts which will surprise the audience.

Khan and Saeed are reuniting for the series, eight years after their hit show ''Zindagi Gulzar Hai''. According to the makers, the yet-to-be-titled show blends together ''magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting'', dealing with themes of love, loss and reconciliation.

Abbasi, best known for ''Cake'' and the hit Zindagi Original ''Churails'', took to Twitter and shared a picture of Khan and Saeed from the show's shooting location in Hunza Valley, Pakistan. ''Mystical land. Magical realism. Family saga. And @_fawadakhan_ and @sanammodysaeed playing characters that will knock your socks off. Hoping everyone who has entertained my work in the past, finds a little home for their soul in this new series,'' Abbasi tweeted.

On the show, Khan, 40, plays a single parent- charming but ''ridden with guilt for what he has lost''.

''With his son, he tries to be every bit the father his own father was and wasn’t. Sanam plays the central female character in the series. Harbouring otherworldly secrets, she takes it upon herself to heal, and make whole, everyone who surrounds her,'' the note from the makers read.

In a statement, Khan credited Zindagi for being an ''inclusive'' platform for artistes.

''I think Zindagi is taking bold and brave decisions when it comes to storytelling. It’s naturally evolving into a platform that encourages diversity of opinion and inclusiveness for all filmmakers and material ranging from everyday mainstream to avant-garde and noir. I feel there’s a place for everyone in this artistic landscape,'' the actor said in a statement.

Khan became a household name in the country with Pakistani dramas like ''Zindagi Gulzar Hai'' (2013), ''Humsafar'' and later worked in Hindi films like ''Kapoor & Sons'' and ''Ae Dil Hai Mushkil''. ''Ae Dil...'' was his last Bollywood project and his appearance in the film became controversial due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

Saeed said she is thrilled to collaborate with Abbasi after their acclaimed Netflix film ''Cake'' in 2018.

''This new project embarks on a fantastical journey with some stunning performances by a very meticulously picked cast. I can't wait for everyone to see the magic that's been created in this beautiful limbo land,'' Saeed, 36, said.

Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Content Officer, Special Projects, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said the team is elated to bring together the trio of Khan, Saeed and Abbasi for the project.

''This time we have experimented with the genre as well as the storyline. While audiences have often seen shows on family dynamics, this one is infused with realms of mystique and fantasy, making it a fascinating watch,'' she added.

Abbasi said Zindagi has become a ''pioneer'', not only for India-Pakistan over-the-top (OTT) collaborations, but also for encouraging artistes to ''push boundaries of narrative storytelling''.

''I experienced that with 'Churails' and I am experiencing that again with this project. Under Shailja's support and guidance, Zindagi has truly become a home for many filmmakers like me, where we can see our craziest, wildest ideas come to fruition. I am feeling blessed, and very hopeful that this new project will have a very strong emotional resonance not only with the South Asian viewers, but a global audience,'' the filmmaker said.

Zindagi, previously a TV channel, is now available on the streaming platform ZEE5.

