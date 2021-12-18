Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and Charlie Cox to lead Netflix series 'Treason'

Actors Olga Kurylenko, Oona Chaplin and Charlie Cox are set to star in a spy series for streaming service Netflix.

Titled ''Treason'', the six-episode show comes from Oscar-nominated ''Bridge of Spies'' screenwriter Matt Charman, reported Deadline.

The show follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Charman will write, showrun and exec produce the series, which will be directed by Louise Hooper.

''Treason'' is produced by Binocular Productions and Charman’s production company.

