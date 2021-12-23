Left Menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal first picture newborn daughter Lilibet in Christmas holiday card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the first picture of their 6-month-old daughter Lilibet on a cute Christmas card.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:53 IST
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal first picture newborn daughter Lilibet in Christmas holiday card
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle with kids Archie and Lilibet (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the first picture of their 6-month-old daughter Lilibet on a cute Christmas card. The royals are all set to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first Christmas in full swing!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently unveiled their annual holiday card, which was obtained by People magazine. The royal couple treated their fans with the new adorable photo of their 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet through the annual holiday card, which featured a sweet portrait of the family of four.

The all smiles snap was captured this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California, as per People magazine. In the snap, toddler Archie, who twins with his parents in jeans, sits on his dad's lap. Next to them, Meghan could be seen wearing her denim with a navy blue sweater while holding toddler Lilibet in her hands.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families-from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave," the family said in a statement. The list of organizations included Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL plus US and Marshall Plan for Moms, according to People magazine.

The family concluded their message by writing, "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!" Meghan and Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

Germany orders 4 million Novavax, 11 million Valneva shots

 Germany
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day and more

Science News Roundup: Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; C...

 Global
3
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron; France cancels order for Merck's COVID-19 antiviral drug and more

Health News Roundup: Japan reports first case of community spread of Omicron...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021