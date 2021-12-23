Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal first picture newborn daughter Lilibet in Christmas holiday card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex-- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed the first picture of their 6-month-old daughter Lilibet on a cute Christmas card. The royals are all set to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first Christmas in full swing!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently unveiled their annual holiday card, which was obtained by People magazine. The royal couple treated their fans with the new adorable photo of their 2-year-old son Archie and 6-month-old daughter Lilibet through the annual holiday card, which featured a sweet portrait of the family of four.

The all smiles snap was captured this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California, as per People magazine. In the snap, toddler Archie, who twins with his parents in jeans, sits on his dad's lap. Next to them, Meghan could be seen wearing her denim with a navy blue sweater while holding toddler Lilibet in her hands.

"This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honour and protect families-from those being relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave," the family said in a statement. The list of organizations included Team Rubicon, Welcome.US, Human First Coalition, Humanity Crew, Paid Leave For All, PL plus US and Marshall Plan for Moms, according to People magazine.

The family concluded their message by writing, "Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous New Year, from our family to yours!" Meghan and Harry welcomed daughter Lilibet on June 4, 2021, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. (ANI)

