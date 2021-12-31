Left Menu

Diane Guerrero opens up about her character in 'Encanto'

Actor Diane Guerrero is garnering a lot of praises for her role of Isabella in Disney's 'Encanto'.

31-12-2021
Diane Guerrero opens up about her character in 'Encanto'
Diane Guerrero (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Diane Guerrero is garnering a lot of praises for her role of Isabella in Disney's 'Encanto'. Talking about her character, Diane said, "Much like Isabella, in my early life I thrived off of the family role of being the perfect girl. Later, I learned there's more beauty in imperfection, because only then can we be our full selves--curious and discovering what truly makes us special within."

She added, "I wanted to be in 'Encanto' because of the wonderful message of self-acceptance. This message is one I feel proud to bring to families all over the world--especially through the lens of Colombian culture and magic. It takes time to discover your power and personal truth, and if you are lucky, you get to do that with the ones you love most. And if you don't already have those loved ones, you get to create those connections along the way." Based on the magical lives of the Madrigals family where every child is blessed with a unique magical power, the musical-adventure film tells the tale of the family's survival when faced with a cruel plot that threatens the very magic that makes them special. The film recently came out on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

