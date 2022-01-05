Vijendra Singh takes charge as NCB zonal director, replaces Wankhede
IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here, an official said. Singh took over from outgoing zonal director Sameer Wankhede.It will be an additional charge for Singh, the official said.Wankhedes tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31.
IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here, an official said. Singh took over from outgoing zonal director Sameer Wankhede.
It will be an additional charge for Singh, the official said.
Wankhede's tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31. Wankhede, an IRS officer himself, was in news during his stint with the NCB due to action against Bollywood celebrities including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in alleged drug cases, and various allegations leveled against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.
