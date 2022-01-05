Left Menu

Vijendra Singh takes charge as NCB zonal director, replaces Wankhede

IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB here, an official said. Singh took over from outgoing zonal director Sameer Wankhede.It will be an additional charge for Singh, the official said.Wankhedes tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2022 00:31 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 00:31 IST
Vijendra Singh takes charge as NCB zonal director, replaces Wankhede
  • Country:
  • India

IRS officer Vijendra Singh on Tuesday took charge as zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here, an official said. Singh took over from outgoing zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

It will be an additional charge for Singh, the official said.

Wankhede's tenure with Mumbai NCB ended on December 31. Wankhede, an IRS officer himself, was in news during his stint with the NCB due to action against Bollywood celebrities including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in alleged drug cases, and various allegations leveled against him by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Malawi team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022