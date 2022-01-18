Left Menu

Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of 'Bantul The Great', dies at 97

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 11:20 IST
Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, the creator of Bengali comic characters 'Bantul The Great', 'Handa Bhonda' and 'Nonte Phonte', died in Kolkata on Tuesday morning after a prolonged illness, said the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

He was 97.

Debnath, a Padma Shri awardee, died at 10.15 am, an official of the hospital said.

He was admitted to the private hospital on December 24 and was on ventilator support.

