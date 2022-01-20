Left Menu

French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after ski accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel, known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads and portraying fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in a 2014 biopic, has died at 37 following a ski accident in the Alps, French media reported on Wednesday. Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award in 2017 for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance.

Ulliel, who won a French Cesar award in 2017 for best actor for his role in "It's Only the End of the World," a film by director Xavier Dolan, was the face of the Bleu de Chanel men's fragrance. "French cinema is losing a huge talent, full of charm and energy," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ulliel had collided with another skier on a blue ski trail, an intermediate slope, in the town of Montvalezan in eastern France, the prosecutor of nearby Albertville said in a statement. She said Ulliel was unconscious after the collision and was taken by helicopter to a Grenoble hospital, where he died on Wednesday. The other skier was unharmed.

