TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's father passes away

Popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's father passed away at a hospital here, his friend and actor Aly Goni said early Thursday morning.

On late Tuesday night, Sheikh had shared on Twitter that his father was ''on a ventilator'' following a severe bout of COVID-19.

Goni shared the news about the demise of Sheikh's father on Twitter.

''Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle's soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai,'' he wrote.

The name and age of Sheikh's father could not be immediately confirmed.

Sheikh, best known for shows like ''Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi'' and 2013's ''Mahabharat'', had posted on Twitter about his father's deteriorating health after he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. ''My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers ..'' he had written. Mumbai on Wednesday reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases, 117 less as compared to the previous day, and 12 fresh fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, it said in a bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)