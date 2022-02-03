Entertainment News Roundup: HBO Max to launch in 15 European countries on March 8; Adele to perform at BRIT Awards next week and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Dolly Parton, Duran Duran among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Singers Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, rapper Eminem and new romantic band Duran Duran were among the first-time nominees announced on Wednesday for possible induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Singer Carly Simon, musician Beck and hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest also made the list for the first time.

Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust remarks

Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from ABC's "The View" talk show on Tuesday for asserting a day earlier that the Holocaust was "not about race," the network's news division president said, addressing a furor over the comments. The 66-year-old Goldberg apologized for her remarks later on Monday during an appearance on "The Late Show," and again on the next broadcast of "The View" on Tuesday morning.

Nirvana urges 'strike three' for 'Nevermind' baby's lawsuit

Nirvana has urged a U.S. judge to dismiss for good the lawsuit by the man claiming that his depiction as a naked four-month-old baby on its 1991 album "Nevermind" was child pornography. In a filing in Los Angeles federal court, the band said Spencer Elden waited too long to claim it sexually exploited him, dooming the third and latest version of his complaint.

Bond's Lynch, 'West Side Story''s DeBose among BAFTA Rising Star nominees

James Bond star Lashana Lynch and "West Side Story" Golden Globe winner Ariana DeBose are among the nominees for the EE Rising Star Award at this year's British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards. At 18 years old, American actress Millicent Simmonds, who is deaf, is the youngest of the nominees. She is best known for starring in the "A Quiet Place" horror films.

Four men charged in actor Michael K. Williams's overdose death, U.S. prosecutor says

Four men have been arrested and charged in last year's overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, who was best known for playing a shotgun-toting drug dealer in the HBO crime drama "The Wire," the U.S. prosecutor in New York City said on Wednesday. Williams, 54, was found dead in his New York apartment on Sept. 7, police said.

'Game of Thrones' studio tour takes fans into world of Westeros

From the frozen lands "Beyond the Wall" to the destroyed "Throne Room", a new "Game of Thrones" Studio Tour takes fans behind the scenes of the hit television series. Located at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, one of several locations where the fantasy show was filmed, the attraction opens up the world of Westeros to the public with an array of costumes, props, and sets on display.

Exclusive: HBO Max to launch in 15 European countries on March 8

WarnerMedia's HBO Max streaming service will launch in 15 European countries, including Poland, Portugal and Romania, on March 8, making it available in 61 territories across Europe and the Americas. The service, owned by AT&T Inc, entered Europe in October by launching in the Nordics and Spain, with a host of promotional offers to grab customers from Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co's Disney+.

Adele to perform at BRIT Awards next week

British music superstar Adele has confirmed she will perform at next week's BRIT Awards, two weeks after tearfully telling fans she was postponing her Las Vegas shows due to Covid-19 related delays. The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper will take to the stage in her hometown of London on Feb. 8 for Britain's annual pop music honours, where she is nominated for four awards.

Chloe Zhao directs Budweiser's return to Super Bowl ad battle

Budweiser and one of its famous Clydesdales will return to the Super Bowl in a commercial that celebrates the ability to overcome life's challenges in a story directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao. The advertisement, released on YouTube on Wednesday ahead of this month's National Football League championship, shows an injured Clydesdale working through setbacks with help from a vet, a stableman and an attentive dog before making a triumphant recovery. "Down Never Means Out" flashes on the screen.

Lionel Richie cancels European tour shows due to COVID

U.S. singer Lionel Richie said on Tuesday he was cancelling his upcoming European summer tour concerts due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. "As Covid and its variants continue to impact the world, I have decided to hold off on my European tour this summer. The most important thing to me is the health of my fans, band and crew," the "Hello" and "Dancing on the Ceiling" hitmaker said on his Twitter page.

