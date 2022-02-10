Left Menu

Personal tragedy: Hansal Mehta laments 'Shahid' not being available online for viewing

It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 11:10 IST
Personal tragedy: Hansal Mehta laments 'Shahid' not being available online for viewing
Hansal Mehta Image Credit: Twitter (@mehtahansal)
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has expressed his disappointment that his 2013 critically-acclaimed film "Shahid" is not available for streaming on any OTT platform.

Headlined by Rajkummar Rao, the biographical drama movie was based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist, Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai.

''Shahid'', which had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2012, had opened to a positive response from both the audiences as well as the critics.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday night, Mehta wondered why ''Shahid'' is not available on any streaming platform despite its many achievements.

''Sad that #Shahid is not on any OTT platform. I have no idea who owns the rights to the film anymore and where its original version even is. It is a personal tragedy for me and for all those who toiled to make this film against all odds. It is a tragedy for Shahid Azmi," the 53-year-old filmmaker said.

''Premiered at #TIFF2012, won two national awards, won numerous other awards, traveled the world, and is rated 8.2 on IMDb. But NO TAKERS?'' he wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The script of "Shahid" was penned by Sameer Gautam Singh and Apurva Asrani, who also served as the editor.

The movie was jointly produced by Anurag Kashyap and Sunil Bohra in association with Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur under the erstwhile banner UTV Spitboy.

''Shahid'' also featured actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prabhleen Sandhu, and Baljinder Kaur in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022