Left Menu

Apple TV+ releases trailer of highly-anticipated series 'Pachinko'

Media Res Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with David Kim and Sebastian Lee.Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:54 IST
Apple TV+ releases trailer of highly-anticipated series 'Pachinko'
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AppleTV)
  • Country:
  • India

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for its drama series ''Pachinko'', a family saga of four generations told across three languages -Korean, Japanese and English.

The series, starring Oscar-winning Korean star Youn Yuh Jung and popular Korean star Lee Minho, is set to premiere on the platform on March 25 with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments each Friday during its eight-episode season through April 29, 2022, Apple TV+ said in a release on Thursday. The series is based on the acclaimed New York Times bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee.

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, fate and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in an indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Starting in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. It juxtaposes her story with that of her grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s. "Pachinko" is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh of "The Terror" and "The Killing" fame. Hugh created the series and serves as showrunner.

Kogonada, known for his film "Columbus" as well as famous videos analysing film classics, has worked alongside Justin Chon as executive producers. They have directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Richard Middleton also executive produces. Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022