Left Menu

Soccer-Three Brazilian soccer players flee Ukraine by bus and foot

Their escape came as President Jair Bolsonaro, writing on social media, said his government would not cease efforts to evacuate Brazilians from Ukraine. Soccer players Gabriel Busanello, Bill and Felipe Pires all posted messages informing family and fans that they were safe.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 05:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 05:02 IST
Soccer-Three Brazilian soccer players flee Ukraine by bus and foot

Three Brazilian footballers who play for Ukrainian Premier Liga club SK Dnipro-1 have fled the war-torn nation and crossed the border into Romania, they said on social media on Saturday. Their escape came as President Jair Bolsonaro, writing on social media, said his government would not cease efforts to evacuate Brazilians from Ukraine.

Soccer players Gabriel Busanello, Bill and Felipe Pires all posted messages informing family and fans that they were safe. "We did it, after two days of lots of terror and tension we managed to get out...and we're on our way home," Bill, who uses only one name, said on Instagram in a video recorded on the Romanian side of the border. "We managed it, now we're fine."

Other Brazilian players were attempting to leave Ukraine by train. Several players, many of whom play for Shakhtar Donetsk, posted photos of themselves and their families on a train heading out of the country.

One, Marlon Santos, posted a clip on Instagram saying, "We are still praying. The journey still has a way to go. It's all going to work out." They did not say where the train was headed.

"I ask all Brazilians in contested territory to stay firm, follow instructions and report any incidents to us. I know about the difficulties, but we won't spare any efforts to solve them," Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter. He said 50 Brazilians had fled Ukraine by land. The Brazilian government had asked some 500 Brazilians in Ukraine to stay in contact with its embassy.

On Saturday, the Brazilian Air Force said it had two KC-390 cargo planes ready to help evacuate Brazilian citizens. "Now we have to help our people still in Ukraine," Felipe Pires, one of the three who escaped to Romania, wrote. "They really need our help and support."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech concepts for study

NASA selects artificial gravity habitats and 16 other futuristic space tech ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022