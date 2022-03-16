Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-03-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 12:16 IST
Former Maha minister Shankarrao Kolhe dies
Shankarrao Kolhe Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Maharashtra minister Shankarrao Kolhe died in Nashik on Wednesday due to old age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 93.

Kolhe served as the minister for agriculture, co-operative, revenue, and transport between 1989 and 1993.

He was the founder of a cooperative sugar factory and the Sanjivani Group.

Kolhe also served on various key committees of the state government in his career.

He was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Vasantdada Sugar Institute in 2017 for his contribution to the cooperative sector.

He is survived by his wife and three sons.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar condoled Kolhe's death.

In a tweet, Pawar said Kolhe made a huge effort in the sugar sector by traveling around the world on the subject. His inner zeal and strong will for rural development are the traits to be embraced by newcomers in the social sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

